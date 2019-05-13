Judge: Kraft’s prosecutors cannot use massage parlor video

Kraft's attorneys argued during a recent hearing aimed at throwing out the recordings that detectives lied to a judge to obtain the warrant. They also argued that the recordings violated Kraft's right to privacy under state and federal law and that officers did not exhaust less-invasive means of investigating the spa. Additionally, they said Florida law allowing audio wiretaps says they can only be used for serious felonies such as murder or kidnapping, not lesser offenses such as prostitution. They argued video should have a higher threshold.