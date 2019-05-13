3 juveniles and 2 adults charged in armed robbery at Brooklyn AT&T store

BROOKLYN, OH (WOIO) - Two adults and three juveniles are now charged in the armed robbery of the AT&T store at 7470 Brookpark Road.
Brooklyn police officers said on May 8 four masked suspects entered the store and hit one employee in the head with a gun.
According to police, they then forced that employee to go to the backroom and turn over the store’s inventory of electronics.
After the robbery, police said the suspects fled the store in a waiting vehicle.
Garfield Heights officers said they caught up to them as several were trying to get in a second vehicle.
Two juveniles fled on foot and officers said they were found hiding with the gun.
Brooklyn police tracked the suspect’s car to a garage in the area of E. 189th and Harvard.
Le’ondre Tucker, 19, was arrested after police said he jumped out a window and a 3rd juvenile was found hiding in a crawlspace.
A 5th suspect, Brandee Wiggins, 20, was arrested for obstructing official business.
Brooklyn police added loaded guns and all the stolen AT&T items were found in the home.
