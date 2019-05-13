MetroHealth System gifted CuddleCot, which gives grieving parents time with stillborn baby

By Chris Anderson | May 13, 2019 at 12:06 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 1:00 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In the event of an unfortunate tragedy at birth, MetroHealth Hospital will now have a device that will allow parents time with their stillborn after delivery during the grieving process.

The organization Ashlie’s Embrace is donating a CuddleCot to the hospital system to help parents who suffer with the loss of their baby.

The CuddleCot is a cooling mat that preserves the length of time parents can remain with a stillborn after delivery.

According to the company’s website, the CuddleCot “allows the family to form an important bond with their baby; whether changing a nappy, dressing the baby, taking photographs or simply just staying close and this helps families in dealing with their loss.”

A ceremony will be held on Wednesday morning to dedicate the new CuddleCot.

