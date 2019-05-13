3 more deaths in Cuyahoga County linked to flu season, health department reports

By Chris Anderson | May 13, 2019 at 10:26 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 10:27 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health says 21 residents have died from flu-related illnesses for the 2018-19 season.

In week 18 of the flu season, three deaths have been linked to the illness between April 28 and May 4, according to health department statistics.

  • 59-year-old Cleveland woman
  • 64-year-old Berea woman
  • 88-year-old Brooklyn man

In addition to the 21 flu deaths, there have been 1,329 confirmed cases so far this season.

Flu season: Cleveland doctor has 'ever seen' anything like this

Reports for the entire flu season to date, as well as reports from previous years, can be found here.

