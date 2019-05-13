3 more deaths in Cuyahoga County linked to flu season, health department reports

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health says 21 residents have died from flu-related illnesses for the 2018-19 season.
In week 18 of the flu season, three deaths have been linked to the illness between April 28 and May 4, according to health department statistics.
- 59-year-old Cleveland woman
- 64-year-old Berea woman
- 88-year-old Brooklyn man
In addition to the 21 flu deaths, there have been 1,329 confirmed cases so far this season.
Reports for the entire flu season to date, as well as reports from previous years, can be found here.
