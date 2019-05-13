Northeast Ohio Weather: Gloomy and chilly

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s just an awful weather pattern right now and the worst of it will be today. We have an area of low pressure near Erie, Pennsylvania this morning slowly tracking east. The wind is increasing out of the northwest. We have lots of low level moisture, which in turn, is giving us those ugly clouds, fog, and drizzle. We also have some showers around as well. Temperatures will not move much today. Most areas along the lake shore will stay in the 40s. You wont be much better inland either. I went low 50s for a high in the Akron-Canton area. The wind will make it feel even colder. Low clouds and drizzle remain in the forecast tonight and into tomorrow morning. Drier air slowly builds in tomorrow from west to east which will finally break up the clouds.