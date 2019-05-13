Northeast Ohio weather: Sunshine returns late Tuesday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Low pressure over eastern Lake Erie will slowly move east today and tonight. Eventually, this feature will get absorbed by a stronger area of low pressure off the New England coast. High pressure will return to the Ohio Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday. A weak disturbance will move over the Great Lakes on Wednesday. High pressure will move back into the Great Lakes on Thursday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Do these cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and drizzly conditions have you down? Totally understandable. The good news is that we should see a little more sunshine by tomorrow afternoon.
In the meantime, expect cloudy skies and occasional drizzle tonight. Patchy fog is also possible.
Temperature-wise, it’s going to be chilly. We’ll fall into the low 40s by dawn tomorrow.
Gradual Improvements Tomorrow:
We’ll begin the day Tuesday on a cloudy and chilly note. A little patchy, light rain is possible in the morning.
Temperatures will slowly climb up to about 60° tomorrow afternoon, as skies slowly clear from northwest to southeast.
It will also be a little breezy from time to time.
Is It Ever Going To Warm Up?
I have asked myself this question often this Spring. After our, all “normal” high for this time of the year is around 70°. We haven’t seen many 70s this Spring. We’ll get there later this week though.
Wednesday’s high: 66°
Thursday’s high: 66°
Friday’s high: 71°
I have made a few tweaks to our rainfall forecast for the week. I am moving Wednesday’s and Thursday’s rain chances to the evening and overnight hours of each day. For now, I am going to keep the daylight hours dry.
Daytime rain chances will return to the forecast on Friday.
Weekend Outlook:
A strong warm front will move north across the forecast region on Saturday evening. Strong warm air advection will take place Saturday night into Sunday.
At this time, I am optimistic that this front may already be to our north Saturday afternoon. Here is my temperature forecast, for now.
Saturday’s high: 71°
Sunday’s high: 72°
IF the front is farther south on Saturday, it may be a bit cooler. Stay tuned.
Additionally, pending further model runs, we may be able to warm Sunday’s high up a little bit. Stay tuned for that as well.
In terms of rain chances, I have us dry right now for both weekend days.
The Cleveland Marathon is this weekend. Are you running in one of the many fun races? Right now, I’ve got us in the low 60s on Sunday morning. I also have us dry. This is my fourth year doing the race and it has NEVER been dry since I’ve started doing it. This would be a nice change of pace, for sure.
