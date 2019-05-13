Police search for female driver who hit 2 children as they exited from Willowick school bus

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are attempting to locate the driver suspected of hitting two children at a Willowick school bus stop and fleeing from the scene.
According to Willowick police, the driver hit the juveniles as they exited the school bus on East 300th Street at Barjode Road at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.
Police say the driver was last seen leaving the area on Forestgrove Road in a smaller red vehicle with rust towards the bottom. The vehicle has 30-day tags on it.
Willowick police say the driver appeared to be an African-American female with a bun or bandana in her hair.
The children’s condition is not known at this time.
This is a developing story.
