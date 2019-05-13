Scheme Alert: Kent Police say con artists posing as officers are trying to steal your personal information

KENT, OH (WOIO) - Kent Police are warning the community about a somewhat sophisticated scheme that has the potential to fool unsuspecting residents.
According to KPD, an unknown number of con artists are pretending to be Kent policemen over the phone by using hacking software that makes it appear the call is coming from one of the department’s phone numbers.
The scammers tell anyone who picks up at that an arrest warrant has been filed against them, and that they need to turn themselves in.
They will then ask you to call a number that has the digits 428 in it, and will then try and extract personal information from you.
If you think you received a suspicious call, contact the Kent Police Department at 330-673-7732.
