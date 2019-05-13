Teen accused of raping woman in Cleveland parking garage has been indicted by the grand jury

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The 17-year-old boy accused of raping a 51-year-old woman in a downtown parking garage has been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Michael Hutchins will now be tried as an adult.
He was indicted on the charges of rape, kidnapping, robbery, gross sexual imposition, grand theft, theft, robbery and burglary.
According to Cleveland police, Hutchins attacked the woman around 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 inside the parking garage at 630 Prospect Ave.
The victim told police Hutchins attacked and sexually assaulted her when she entered the garage.
Hutchins then allegedly forced her into her car and drove off, but crashed.
After the crash, the victim said Hutchins took her property and fled on foot.
Police arrested him on Feb. 19 in the 2400 block of E. 37th Street.
Hutchins will be arraigned on May 15 and remains locked up in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.
