WATCH: Gorillas at this SC zoo show us that they don’t like being caught in the rain either (Source: Brooke Hunsinger/Riverbanks Zoo and Garden)
By Tanita Gaither | May 6, 2019 at 8:30 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 9:26 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The gorilla troop at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia is a popular attraction - and on Friday they showed us that NO primate likes to get caught in a spring downpour.

Zookeeper Brooke Hunsinger posted the video on May 3 of the troop together - including mothers Maci and Kazi with their babies, and the head of their household, Cenzoo, looking for ANY way to get out of the rain.

“Gorillas are magnificent, majestic creatures full of grace and beauty... except when it rains 😂,” Hunsinger wrote.

As families looked on, the gorillas escaped the rain outside and fled back to the comfort of gorilla base camp.

The video has more than 7 million views.

