Worst spring ever? No, but here’s why it has felt that way in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -It is looking more and more likely it will be one of those years where Cleveland goes right from the end of winter into summer.
Most of Northeast Ohio won’t make it out of the 40s today and then bang, on Sunday the forecast is calling for the mid 70s.
“It feels like the worst spring, because the weekends have sucked,” according to 19 News Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak. “The pattern has been very unsettled, but we haven’t gotten heavy rain with these systems. Just nuisance rain for the most part.”
We are nowhere near record rainfall for April and May, but when you look at the sheer number of days we’ve received some kind of precipitation it may feel like the worst spring ever.
In the month of April there were only seven days -- you read that right, seven -- where Cleveland didn’t have at least some sort of precipitation, according to data from the National Weather Service.
On two occasions, April 1 and 15, there was a trace amount of snow.
So far in May, there have only been four completely dry days.
When you start talking temperatures it’s been worse the closer you live to the lake.
“The lake breeze has been bad with our prevailing wind coming in off of the water,” Tanchak said. “Once you get out of the ‘lake breeze’ area the spring has actually been pretty mild.”
In Cleveland, the average temperature for April is right around 60 degrees.
In April 2019, Cleveland saw 16 days above 60.
The average temperature for May is 68 degrees and there have been four days that have reached that mark this year.
