4-year-old Toledo boy dies from gunshot wound
May 12, 2019 at 1:08 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 10:14 AM

TOLEDO, Ohio - (WTVG/Gray News) - A 4-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head at his home in Toledo.

It happened Sunday at about 8:30AM on Joyce Lane near Dorr Street and I-475.

Toledo police say the boy’s parents drove him to a nearby medical facility and then he was transferred to ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital.

The 4-year-old was later pronounced dead.

Officers confirm a member of the boy's household is on the force of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting appeared to be accidental, according to a spokesperson for Toledo police.

Investigators roped off the house with crime scene tape and continue to look into how the boy was shot.

