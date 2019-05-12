4-year-old Toledo boy dies from gunshot wound

TOLEDO, Ohio - (WTVG/Gray News) - A 4-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head at his home in Toledo.
It happened Sunday at about 8:30AM on Joyce Lane near Dorr Street and I-475.
Toledo police say the boy’s parents drove him to a nearby medical facility and then he was transferred to ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital.
The 4-year-old was later pronounced dead.
Officers confirm a member of the boy's household is on the force of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting appeared to be accidental, according to a spokesperson for Toledo police.
Investigators roped off the house with crime scene tape and continue to look into how the boy was shot.
