Cleveland Cavaliers hold their breath for NBA Draft Lottery, all eyes on Zion Williamson

Duke's Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a dunk against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) (Nell Redmond)
By Randy Buffington | May 14, 2019 at 6:26 AM EDT - Updated May 14 at 6:35 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping for some good luck tonight in the Draft Lottery in Chicago.

Nick Gilbert, the son of Cavs’ owner Dan Gilbert will represent the team.

Gilbert made his first appearance in 2011, snagging a #1 pick; the Cavs used it to draft Kyrie Irving.

He struck gold two years later, with another #1 pick; the team selected Anthony Bennett.

The odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns have the highest odds to land the top pick at 14 percent.

There is a ton of talent in this year’s draft class, with all eyes pointing to Zion Williamson.

The young phenom has been packing arenas since high school, drawing comparisons to one of Akron’s own.

The Duke star’s twitter bio reads “Nothing is given, everything is earned.” The same slogan the city of Cleveland lived by after LeBron James’ return in 2014.

FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, center, stands in the back of a Rolls Royce as it makes its way through the crowd lining the parade route in downtown Cleveland, celebrating the basketball team's NBA championship. LeBron James has given Hillary Clinton an assist. The NBA superstar, who helped end Cleveland’s championship drought earlier this summer by winning a title with the Cavaliers, is backing Clinton for president. James believes Clinton can do more to help at-risk kids like he once was, saying she’s the only candidate who “truly understands the struggles of an Akron child born into poverty.”(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (AP)

The good news is the Cavs won’t get a pick lower than fourth thanks to their 19-63 record. (One of the worst in the league).

The Cavs have a ways til draft day, but it all starts tonight at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

