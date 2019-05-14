Cleveland Cavaliers hold their breath for NBA Draft Lottery, all eyes on Zion Williamson

FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, center, stands in the back of a Rolls Royce as it makes its way through the crowd lining the parade route in downtown Cleveland, celebrating the basketball team's NBA championship. LeBron James has given Hillary Clinton an assist. The NBA superstar, who helped end Cleveland’s championship drought earlier this summer by winning a title with the Cavaliers, is backing Clinton for president. James believes Clinton can do more to help at-risk kids like he once was, saying she’s the only candidate who “truly understands the struggles of an Akron child born into poverty.”(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (AP)