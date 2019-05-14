Cleveland Cavaliers hold their breath for NBA Draft Lottery, all eyes on Zion Williamson

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping for some good luck tonight in the Draft Lottery in Chicago.
Nick Gilbert, the son of Cavs’ owner Dan Gilbert will represent the team.
Gilbert made his first appearance in 2011, snagging a #1 pick; the Cavs used it to draft Kyrie Irving.
He struck gold two years later, with another #1 pick; the team selected Anthony Bennett.
The Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns have the highest odds to land the top pick at 14 percent.
There is a ton of talent in this year’s draft class, with all eyes pointing to Zion Williamson.
The young phenom has been packing arenas since high school, drawing comparisons to one of Akron’s own.
The Duke star’s twitter bio reads “Nothing is given, everything is earned.” The same slogan the city of Cleveland lived by after LeBron James’ return in 2014.
The good news is the Cavs won’t get a pick lower than fourth thanks to their 19-63 record. (One of the worst in the league).
The Cavs have a ways til draft day, but it all starts tonight at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.
