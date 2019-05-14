ESPN reports: Odell Beckham Jr. to attend OTAs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - According to ESPN, Odell Beckham Jr. will attend OTAs, with the first off-season workout beginning Tuesday, May 14.
ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported the news Tuesday morning via Twitter:
The front office was unsure how Beckham would handle his off season training.
He typically spends his summers in LA working out, but it appears he’ll be in 'The Land’ for at least the next few weeks.
OTA is short for organized team activity, they aren’t mandatory, but they are a good way for the team to get acclimated with one another prior to mini camp.
The dates for the sessions are as follows:
- May 14-16
- May 21-23
- May 28-31
Beckham Jr. joined the team in March in a trade from the New York Giants.
Since then fans have gotten their hopes up, with many selecting the Browns as favorites to win the AFC North.
