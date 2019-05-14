Man ties up and abandons puppy in Richmond Heights; suspect captured on camera (photo)

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - A man walked into a stranger’s front yard on May 9, tied his puppy to a tree and fled.
Good news is, the resident was home, spotted the desertion and called the Richmond Heights Police Department.
Even better: a surveillance camera captured the suspect, and the photo is being distributed by officers in the hopes that someone recognizes him.
The brown boxer mix puppy was taken to the South Euclid Police Department dog kennel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond Heights Police at 216-486-1234.
