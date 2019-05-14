Meijer opens three separate stores in Mentor, Stow and Avon

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Meijer is entering the grocery market in Northeast Ohio today with the opening of supercenters in Avon, Stow, and Mentor.
It’s the first time the company has opened three stores on the same day.
The stores open at 7 a.m. with ribbon cuttings scheduled for 9 a.m.
Meijer- Avon
1810 Nagel Road
Meijer- Stow
4303 Kent Road
Meijer- Mentor
9200 Mentor Ave.
The family-owned company, based in Michigan, has been doing business since 1934.
Meijer said it’s hired about 300 employees at each of its new locations in Northeast Ohio.
They offer curbside pickup and will eventually do home deliveries.
Meijer also has the shop and scan feature. It allows customers to scan item’s barcodes using the company’s app on a smartphone as they shop. Customers then scan their smart phone at checkout- eliminating the need to individually scan each item.
