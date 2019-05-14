Moncada, López lead White Sox past Indians 5-2

Indians: OF Tyler Naquin (left calf) was held out for the third consecutive game. "We were gonna play him tonight," manager Terry Francona said. "He went out and ran, and he just can't quite get over the hump so we're kinda re-evaluating it." If Naquin goes on the injured list, the Indians could bring up prospect Oscar Mercado from Triple-A Columbus. ... RHP Mike Clevinger (back strain) is scheduled for a bullpen session on Tuesday.