Montana Gov. Bullock joins 2020 Democratic presidential race

Bullock and his wife, Lisa, also a Montana native, have three children, ages 16, 14 and 12, who attend the same Helena public schools where the governor was educated. Steve Bullock graduated from Claremont McKenna College in California and Columbia Law School in New York. He spent part of his legal career in Montana state government and had stints at law firms in Washington, D.C., and New York, and his own private practice in Helena, before being elected attorney general in 2008. He won the governor's race with 48 percent of the vote in 2012 and was re-elected with 50.2 percent of the vote the same day that Trump won 56.2 percent of presidential ballots.