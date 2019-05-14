Northeast Ohio Weather: Clearing trend today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - There is an upper area of low pressure well to our northeast today spinning away. This is still providing us with some moisture and chilly air today. You can expect more clouds east of Cleveland this morning. Drier air, meanwhile, is tracking in from the west. The drier air will eventually win out and we will see gradual clearing from west to east throughout the day. Temperatures will be milder with the sunshine, but still below normal. It’s a clear sky in the forecast tonight.