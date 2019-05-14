An $11 million Ohio City project delayed after falcons discovered nesting on building (video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The project manager for an Ohio City rehabilitation project has delayed work to let a pair of falcons and their eggs “naturally run their course and let the eggs hatch.”
The $11 million rehab could experience up to a two-month delay.
Project manager Walt Gachuck confirmed the Snavely Group, which is currently rehabbing the Forest City Bank and Seymour buildings in Ohio City will postpone work following discovery of a pair of kestrels.
Kestrels are members of the falcon genus, who distinguish themselves by hunting 10-20 meters above their prey and them swoop down and snatch small mammals, and large insects.
The kestrels were discovered on the north side of the development with five eggs inside their nest.
A nest was installed under the nest as a precaution in case the birds fell out.
The birds hatched Saturday and a live web cam has been installed.
The buildings are scheduled to be completed by October.
