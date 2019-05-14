Tiger Woods sued after employee dies in car crash

(CNN) - Tiger Woods is facing new legal woes.
A lawsuit was filed against the pro-golfer by the family of a Florida man who was drunk when he died in a car crash
Nicholas Immesberger, 24, died on December 10 when he crashed his corvette at a high rate of speed.
The civil complaint says Immesberger had a blood alcohol level of .256, three times the legal limit.
A police report says he was driving an estimated 70 mph in a 55-mph zone.
It happened about 20 miles from ‘The Woods’ restaurant and bar in Jupiter, FL.
Tiger Woods owns the restaurant where Immesberger worked as a bartender. And where he reportedly drank before driving.
The lawsuit blames Woods, as well as Erica Herman for wrongful death.
Herman is Woods' girlfriend and is listed in the complaint as the general manager of business.
The lawsuit claims Woods, his restaurant company, and Herman should have kept Immesberger from drinking to excess and then driving.
Woods is playing in the PGA Championship, one of golf’s major events, this week and is scheduled to be part of a tournament news conference Tuesday morning.
