12-year-old girl driving drunk in family car, fled from authorities, police say

ALAMOGORDO, NM (CNN/KVIA) - New Mexico police said a 12-year-old girl went on a drunken joy ride in her family’s car and took three friends along for the ride.
Officers said the driver waited until her parents were asleep to take off in the family car.
Alamogordo officers arrested the girls after a dangerous chase on a highway.
It started after the car sped past officers who were working on another case.
The hour-long chase ended after the driver spun out of control in a dirt lot.
Police say all four girls had been drinking and alcohol was found in the car.
All the girls in the vehicle were 12 or 13 years old.
Police said as they were attempting to run the vehicle identification of the plates, the girl took off at a high rate of speed.
According to police officials, the chase ended when the car spun out of control and hit a speed limit sign.
Police say no one was injured.
The child driver was referred to juvenile services on charges of reckless driving and DWI, according to local media.
