Avon Lake Police: Bicyclist flown to MetroHealth after violent hit-and-run crash

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A bicyclist was flown by Life-Flight helicopter to MetroHealth hospital Wednesday after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident.
According to Avon Lake Police, the bicyclist was struck by a car while heading eastbound on Lake Road.
Witnesses report that the motorist -- who was driving what appeared to be a dark-colored Ford Focus hatchback with tinted windows -- was headed westbound on Lake Road, then made a sharp turn onto Moore Road.
Police say that’s where the impact occurred.
The driver has not been found, and police are combing the area.
