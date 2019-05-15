Baker Mayfield in full support of Odell Beckham: ‘You let a guy like that do him’

Relax guys, its only May.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, answers questions during a news conference as Odell Beckham, center, and Jarvis Landry look on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Randy Buffington | May 15, 2019 at 4:56 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 4:56 PM

BEREA, OH (WOIO) - The national sports media took a step back when newly acquired Odell Beckham joined the team for voluntary OTAs on Tuesday, May 14.

But speculation about Beckham’s desire to be in Cleveland was shut down a month earlier by Baker Mayfield in April.

Of course he wants to be here, we’re 10 toes down.

Geaux Sooners.

Beckham is reunited with his best friend and college teammate Jarvis Landry and will be a huge asset on a high powered offense.

He was still in awe days after the news broke in April, at the facility in Berea.

“This can’t be real,” he said repeatedly at the podium, accompanied by Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Myles Garrett.

When the Browns first acquired Beckham, General Manager John Dorsey wasn’t sure how the star planned to spend his off-season.

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens spoke on his attendance a few weeks back:

“Of course, I would rather for him to be here than not here, but I understand why. I talk to Odell every day. He knows what we are doing offensively every day.”
Freddie Kitchens

He’s spent his last few summers in LA training, but it appears he may spend a good chunk of time right here in Berea.

Beckham was a no-show at practice Wednesday morning, but that didn’t worry Mayfield one bit.

“You let a guy like that do him. He’s gonna do what he’s gonna do and you have to trust that’s he’s gonna do his job.”
Baker Mayfield

For the most part, he has been doing his job, in his short time in the league he has made statement plays solidifying his spot as one of the NFL’s best.

The front office and Mayfield understand that the process comes with the territory, but are confident he’ll be ready come game day.

