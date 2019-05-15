Baker Mayfield in full support of Odell Beckham: ‘You let a guy like that do him’

BEREA, OH (WOIO) - The national sports media took a step back when newly acquired Odell Beckham joined the team for voluntary OTAs on Tuesday, May 14.
But speculation about Beckham’s desire to be in Cleveland was shut down a month earlier by Baker Mayfield in April.
Beckham is reunited with his best friend and college teammate Jarvis Landry and will be a huge asset on a high powered offense.
He was still in awe days after the news broke in April, at the facility in Berea.
“This can’t be real,” he said repeatedly at the podium, accompanied by Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Myles Garrett.
When the Browns first acquired Beckham, General Manager John Dorsey wasn’t sure how the star planned to spend his off-season.
Head Coach Freddie Kitchens spoke on his attendance a few weeks back:
He’s spent his last few summers in LA training, but it appears he may spend a good chunk of time right here in Berea.
Beckham was a no-show at practice Wednesday morning, but that didn’t worry Mayfield one bit.
For the most part, he has been doing his job, in his short time in the league he has made statement plays solidifying his spot as one of the NFL’s best.
The front office and Mayfield understand that the process comes with the territory, but are confident he’ll be ready come game day.
