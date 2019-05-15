Canton City school bus driver suspended for allegedly texting students

By Rachel Vadaj | May 15, 2019 at 2:15 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 2:15 PM

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - A Canton City School District bus driver is under investigation after accusations that he was texting students surfaced.

A Canton City School District spokesperson confirmed the district has suspended the bus driver for the alleged texts along with this statement:

“We are sending a letter home with students who are on this driver’s route asking that parents and guardians of these students check their cell phones for any texts that may be of a concern to them.”

The district refused to comment any further as this ongoing investigation continues.

The Canton Police Department said a 10-year-old girl’s parent reported the text messages to police on Sunday.

The police report listed the suspect as a 54-year-old man.

Police labeled the offense as “harrasing communication" and said the suspect “engaged in conversation of a grooming nature with a juvenile victim.”

