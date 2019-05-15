Cleveland Browns Kareem Hunt remorseful for off the field assault, wants to apologize to victim face to face

BEREA, OH (WOIO) - Kareem Hunt was straight-forward and apologetic with the media following practice at the Cleveland Browns facility.
The majority of the questions revolved around an off-the-field incident that took place in Cleveland in February 2018.
A surveillance footage picked up by TMZ showed the NFL running back assaulting a woman at The Metropolitan at the in downtown Cleveland.
He was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 30, 2018, shortly after the video surfaced, but was picked up by the Cleveland Browns in Feb. of this year.
Since then, Kareem has gone through anger-management counseling, and even went to his old school Willoughby South giving advice to students on his mistakes so that they don’t make the same.
He is still actively going to counseling sessions and has had a ton of reflection the past few months.
During the Q&A he expressed his wishes to apologize to the female victim.
“If I was to see her I would apologize to her face. But I haven’t seen her," Hunt said.
General Manager John Dorsey drafted the 23-year-old in Kansas City; Dorsey was the same one that signed off on him becoming a Cleveland Brown.
As far as football goes, Hunt practiced with the team today but he won’t be able to see the field until Week 10, after he serves an 8-game suspension.
He could potentially suit up Nov. 11, at home, against the Buffalo Bills.
For now he says he plans on making everyone around him better.
