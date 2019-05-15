Cleveland Cavs settle for No. 5 NBA Draft pick in lottery, but there’s plenty of talent to go around

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers, looking to shake off one of the worst seasons in franchise history, were hoping for some good fortune in the 2019 NBA lottery.
What the Cavs got was the No. 5 pick, which should net a talented NCAA prospect.
The first four picks are as follows:
1. New Orleans Pelicans
2. Memphis Grizzlies
3. New York Knicks
4. L.A. Lakers
Going into the lottery, the Cavs had a 14% chance of locking down the top pick, and a 52% change of landing a top four pick, according to CBS Sports.
The NBA Draft will arrive on Thursday, June 20, where Duke forward and phenom Zion Williamson is heavily favored to go No. 1.
Other potential top picks include: Ja Morant, point guard, Murray St.; RJ Barrett, Duke, forward; Darius Garland, Vanderbilt, point guard; and De’Andre Hunter, Virginia, forward.
Here are some 2018-19 season stats that Cleveland is hoping to erase starting this fall.
The “low”-lights:
-Basketball Reference reported the 2018-19 Cavs had the worst defense in NBA history (you read that correctly)
-They only won 19 out of 82 games, the second worst record of 2019
-They lost the last 10 games of the season
-It’s the first time the team missed the playoffs since 2014
