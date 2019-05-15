Cleveland man is wanted by four jurisdictions, facing 15 charges

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Perez Bolden, of Cleveland, is on the run from four different jurisdictions and faces 15 different charges.
Bolden, 29, is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, Cleveland Police, Lake County Sheriff, and Madison Township Police department.
His list of charges include two counts of domestic violence, six counts of endangering children, abduction, two counts of aggravated menacing, three counts of drug possession, and criminal damaging.
Here are the other two fugitives featured on Crime Stoppers Wanted Wednesday.
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers to feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
