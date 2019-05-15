Cleveland police searching for missing endangered 12-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding 12-year-old Camron Coachman.
Police said he was last seen at his home on the 7800 block of Garden Valley at about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The report described Coachman as 5′9″ tall and 130 pounds.
He was reportedly last seen wearing blue jogging pants, an orange and blue striped shirt, a black jacket, and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call 216-621-1234 or 911.
