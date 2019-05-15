Elderly man dies 2 weeks after slamming dump truck into pedestrian bridge in Cleveland

By John Deike | May 14, 2019 at 11:02 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 7:02 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The 76-year-old man who inadvertently crashed his dump truck into a pedestrian bridge in Cleveland has died.

On April 30, Joseph Gammalo accidentally left his truck bed up, which turned his large construction vehicle into a high-speed hook that got snagged on the bridge.

It took hours for crews to dislodge the truck from the bridge, and the accident ground traffic to a halt on I-77.

Gammalo, a veteran truck driver, suffered several broken ribs during the accident.

The bridge was not damaged in the crash.

