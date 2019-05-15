Elderly man dies 2 weeks after slamming dump truck into pedestrian bridge in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The 76-year-old man who inadvertently crashed his dump truck into a pedestrian bridge in Cleveland has died.
On April 30, Joseph Gammalo accidentally left his truck bed up, which turned his large construction vehicle into a high-speed hook that got snagged on the bridge.
It took hours for crews to dislodge the truck from the bridge, and the accident ground traffic to a halt on I-77.
Gammalo, a veteran truck driver, suffered several broken ribs during the accident.
The bridge was not damaged in the crash.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.