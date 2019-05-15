Helicopter crashes in Hudson River near Manhattan’s West Side, injures 2

NEW YORK (Gray News) - Two people were injured when a helicopter went down short of its landing pad at a busy New York heliport and ended up in the Hudson River.
The pilot and a person on the ground were being treated for non-life-threatening, according to the New York Fire Department. A worker at the heliport was hurt by flying debris, the AP reported.
The helicopter crashed near West 30th Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Ashton Byrd saw the chopper go down.
“He was just kind of spinning. It looked a little iffy. Then the helicopter got kind of sideways on him and that’s when it started going down … in the water,” he told WABC. “It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”
