Hudson family shares tragic story of infant death in light of sleeper recall

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Just three months after the loss of their 10-week-old daughter Molly, her parents began a campaign to warn other parents about sleep dangers.
Initially Meagan and Jeff Gries attributed her death to SIDS. But the coroner later ruled it was positional asphyxiation.
“It was 100 percent preventable,” said Meagan.
The Gries family shares their story in painful detail in order to make an impact on parents who may be making some of the same mistakes that their babysitter did.
“These mistakes are non-discriminatory. You don’t know that they’re mistakes at the time. You’re just trying to do your best as a parent,” Meagan said.
The family now spends their time spreading the message about safe sleep practices, as outlined by the American Academy of Pediatrics. That includes a warning from the Consumer Product Safety Commission about a recently issued a recall of all inclined infant sleepers made by Kids II and Fisher Price.
