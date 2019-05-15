Sentencing delayed again for 2 men who ambushed victims with barrage of gunfire at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Stefone Black and Eddie Johnson, the two men charged in connection to a wild exchange of gunfire at a gas station on Cleveland’s East side were scheduled for sentencing Wednesday morning, but the judge delayed the hearing for a second time.
Investigators say 27-year-old Black and 18-year-old Johnson, along with 19-year-old Maurice Watson, ambushed two victims at a gas station near East 156th Street and Waterloo Road in December 2017.
The attack was caught on surveillance video and shows Black approaching the victims with an assault rifle followed closely behind by an armed Johnson and Watson.
All three suspects fired at the victims, according to investigators. One victim was shot in the shoulder with the bullet exiting through his mouth.
A 7-year-old girl in a separate vehicle was struck by a stray bullet. She survived.
Police found nearly 30 casings at the scene while investigating.
Johnson was arrested at the scene by Cleveland police. Black was arrested at an area hospital while being treated for injuries sustained in the shooting. Watson was later identified by investigators and taken into custody.
A guilty plea was entered by both Black and Johnson on charges that include:
- Felonious assault
- Having weapons under disability
- Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
Watson was convicted for:
- Aggravated robbery
- Felonious assault
- Discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises
- Having weapons under disability
The sentencing for both Johnson and Black has been rescheduled to May 30.
