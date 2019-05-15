32 million Americans living with food allergies prompts Ohio lawmakers to protect students who face deadly risks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The number of food allergies in the U.S. just about doubles every 10 years.
Today, more than 32 million Americans are living with food allergies.
For many people the allergies are so severe that eating the wrong food can kill them.
A new state bill would help protect children who struggle with food allergies every day.
State Representative Dave Greenspan, a Westlake Republican, recently introduced legislation for public and community schools.
The bill would create food allergy training for students and staff, teaching them how to recognize an allergic reaction and respond.
A similar bill was introduced last year by former State Rep. Marlene Anielski after the death of Allison Rose Suhy from Brecksville.
The college freshman had a severe nut allergy and died after an anaphylactic reaction at Ohio University.
Her family created the Allison Rose Foundation after her death to raise awareness about food allergies through education and advocacy.
Greenspan’s bill encourages that colleges and universities create food allergy training programs too.
If the bill passes, the Ohio Department of Education will have to make a list every year of organizations and companies that offer free epinephrine.
That list would be online and sent to every school district.
Rep. Greenspan’s office says HB231 has been referred to the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee and could get a hearing as soon as next week.
We'll keep you posted on its status.
Right now it’s Food Allergy Awareness Week.
You can learn more about food allergy awareness from FARE, Food Allergy Research & Education.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.