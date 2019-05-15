Man ejected from motorcycle, dies on Memorial Shoreway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fatal motorcycle crash on the Memorial Shoreway killed a man at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Cleveland police said a man was driving a 2013 Triumph motorcycle westbound near the West 25th Street ramp when he struck the raised median curb.
This caused the man to lose control of the motorcycle before he was ejected from the bike, according to police.
Police said the man was located in the grass median next to a signpost.
EMS transported the man to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was treated before being pronounced dead, according to police.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the man as 61-year-old Edward D. Schmitt of Cleveland.
