Northeast Ohio weather: A few showers tonight, beautiful day tomorrow

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A weak cold front will pass through the local area late this afternoon into this evening. A surface ridge will build east over the region on Thursday. Next, a warm front will move northeast over the area Thursday afternoon. High pressure will build south over the Great Lakes, pushing the warm front back south as a cold front on Friday. This front will remain nearly stationary Friday night over the Ohio Valley. The front will slowly lift north again Saturday, becoming stationary, then it will move north again Sunday as a warm front, well north of our area. High pressure will remain stationary over Bermuda, forcing warm and humid air back into the local area through the weekend.
(I cannot even begin to convey to you how much I LOVE those big, beautiful Bermuda highs. A warm weather lover’s dream.)
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! What a day! I hope that you have been able to get out there and enjoy it. (Can you believe we have another one of these on the way tomorrow?)
There will be a little rain sandwiched in between, however. As a weak cold front drops in this evening, clouds will increase. A few spotty showers will develop, mainly after 9:00 PM. Not everyone will see rain. The key word here is “spotty.”
Showers will move out by dawn, leaving perhaps a bit of cloud cover in their wake. Early-morning cloudiness should lift quickly, giving way to mostly sunny skies.
Temperature-wise, tomorrow will be a touch warmer than today. We’re forecasting highs in the low to mid 70s.
Rain and Storms Tomorrow Evening:
While the daylight hours of your Thursday will be gorgeous, rain and storms are on the way after 11:00 PM.
Some storms may be strong and capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. These storms will be long gone by Friday morning.
Dreary Friday:
This week’s much enjoyed sunshine will be a distant memory on Friday. Friday will feature cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Areas of light rain will be around from time to time.
Weekend Outlook:
The weekend is where things begin to get a little complicated. In the Weather Scenario above, I mentioned that a front will be moving north from the Ohio Valley on Saturday. Saturday's high temperatures will be totally dependent upon where the front stalls. If it stalls south of Cleveland, areas north of the front will be cloudier and cool, while areas south of the front could very well punch into the low 80s.
See what I mean about it being a little complicated?
At this time, the weather data indicates that the front will stall south of Cleveland, meaning Saturday’s highs will be in the 60s. Those of you who live south of Cleveland will be well into the 70s and even a few 80s.
The front will move north on Sunday, pushing us ALL into the low 80s.
In terms of rain chances, there is a slight chance of a few pop-up showers and storms on Saturday.
Sunday morning (and midday) will be dry, but scattered showers and storms will develop during the late afternoon and evening hours.
