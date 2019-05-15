Northeast Ohio weather: A few showers tonight, beautiful day tomorrow

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A weak cold front will pass through the local area late this afternoon into this evening. A surface ridge will build east over the region on Thursday. Next, a warm front will move northeast over the area Thursday afternoon. High pressure will build south over the Great Lakes, pushing the warm front back south as a cold front on Friday. This front will remain nearly stationary Friday night over the Ohio Valley. The front will slowly lift north again Saturday, becoming stationary, then it will move north again Sunday as a warm front, well north of our area. High pressure will remain stationary over Bermuda, forcing warm and humid air back into the local area through the weekend.