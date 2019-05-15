Ohio animal rescue receives overwhelming response after plea for foster homes to take in golden retrievers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio-based dog rescue is putting a temporary halt on accepting applications for fostering after receiving a humbling response for help.
Golden Retrievers in Need, or G.R.I.N., recently posted on Facebook a call for foster homes to take in golden retrievers because of an influx of rescued dogs from puppy mills.
“GRIN has seen an explosion of dogs and to allow us to continue to take dogs into our care we are desperately looking for applicants who are willing to foster,” the organization posted to Facebook on May 13.
Golden Retrievers in Need is now for anyone who was interested in fostering a dog to hold off on submitting an application while the current ones are processed.
“We are very grateful and humbled by the positive response and the large number of people who have stepped up to offer help," G.R.I.N. wrote.
The group added, “We ask that you do not submit any additional applications until we ca get through what we have received.”
The organization’s adoption area is primarily focused in Northeast Ohio, but also extends into portions of central Ohio and western Pennsylvania.
Since the group was founded in 1992, more than 3,600 golden retrievers have been rescued.
