Police warn about coyotes in area after recent attack on dog in Lake County park

KIRTLAND, OH (WOIO) - Police in Kirtland are warning Northeast Ohio residents about recent coyotes sightings in the area.
The alert from the Kirtland Police Department comes after a coyote recently attacked an unleashed dog at Penitentiary Glen.
Kirtland police are reminding residents of the following:
- Remember to secure all pets on leashes when out in public.
- Do not go near the coyote, keep children away and do not leave small children/pets unattended or unsupervised.
- Put garbage in tightly closed containers that cannot be tipped over. Do not feed coyotes.
- Remove sources of water.
- Bring pets in at night, and do not leave pet food outside.
- Put away bird feeders at night to avoid attracting rodents and other coyote prey.
- Provide secure enclosures for rabbits, etc.
- Pick up fallen fruit and cover compost piles.
In April and May, coyotes tend to become protective of their litters, which could cause potential conflicts with humans or pets. The predators are most active at dawn and dusk, but can be seen during the day because they search for opportunistic prey.
Coyotes are usually not a threat to humans unless they feel threatened or cornered.
Contact Lake County at 330-245-3034 or visit the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for more information or coyote removal.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.