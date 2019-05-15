Relive the moment Len Barker pitched the Cleveland Indians’ last perfect game 38 years ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On May 15, 1981, Cleveland Indians pitcher Len Barker threw the 10th perfect game in Major League history.
The team has yet to repeat history since then.
The Blue Jays didn’t stand a chance against Barker in Municipal Stadium that night.
We all know Barker didn’t allow a baserunner, but no Blue Jay hitter even reached ball three and 11 hitters were struck out swinging exactly 38 years ago.
The final score was 3-0.
Watch the historic moment for yourself here:
