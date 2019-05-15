Streetcar tracks underneath Cleveland’s Veterans Memorial Bridge opens for public tours in June

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The underside of one of Cleveland’s iconic bridges, which formerly housed a working streetcar line, will open to the public in June.
The self-guided tours, orchestrated by the Cuyahoga County’s Department of Public Health and Cleveland’s Office of Sustainability, are part of Cuyahoga50, an event honoring the 50th anniversary of the infamous Cuyahoga River burning.
Visitors will also experience an immersive light exhibition on the bridge.
The bridge and subway tours will be held on Saturday, June 22. Anyone interested in participating must complete a release form before entering the bridge.
Cleveland’s Veterans Memorial Bridge, formerly known as the Detroit-Superior Bridge, was once the world’s largest double-decker reinforced concrete structure in 1918. Subway transportation connecting Detroit Avenue and Superior Avenue ceased in January 1954.
