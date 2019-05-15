Suicide rate in Ohio increased by nearly 24% over last decade, study shows

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The suicide rate in Ohio jumped nearly 24% over the last 10 years, according to a study from the Ohio Alliance for Innovation in Population Health.
The statistics released on Monday show that there were an estimated 15,246 suicide deaths in Ohio between 2008 and 2017. That’s an average annual suicide rate of 13.3 deaths per 100,000 people.
Among the study’s findings, the suicide rate in men is four times higher than for women. The statistics also show that suicide is not a problem to any specific age, but a concern across all ages and locations in Ohio.
“The data in this report is very relevant to the work of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services,” said Lori Criss, director of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. “Suicide is a serious public health issue. Tackling this issue in Ohio will require collaborative efforts that cross state government, private partners, community mental health and addiction boards and providers, colleges and universities and others.”
Another alarming statistic from the group’s study details the increase in suicide rates for children 14 years and younger, which spiked 80%.
The Alliance that produced the report is a collaboration of experts from Ohio University, University of Toledo, and 28 partner organizations. Those groups wanted to analyze the demographic characteristics of individuals who commit suicide and identify ways to address the issue.
"It is time we recognize suicide as the serious public health issue it is and do all we can to prepare future health and human service professionals to respond to those who may be at risk,” Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions Dean Randy Leite said.
