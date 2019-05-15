Twin brothers share honor as co-valedictorians at Sandy Valley High School in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Jacob Newell and his twin brother Joshua are very competitive. They both did exceptionally well wrestling, but they really set themselves apart in academics.
These two Newell men are graduating from Sandy Valley High School at the head of their class and they’re sharing the honor as co-valedictorians.
Both young men will be attending the University of Akron. Joshua wants to be either a mechanical engineer or a computer engineer.
The brothers both got 35 on the ACT out of a possible 36 in the subjects of English, Reading, Math and Science.
Jacob (who was born first) plans on pursuing a pre-med degree with a focus on biology.
“All through our lives, we were like: ‘Yo, wouldn’t it be really cool if we were co-valedictorians?’ And then we got to junior year, and senior year and it all fell into place. It was great,” explained Joshua.
