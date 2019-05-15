VIDEO: Dogs tussle with bear in Alaska park

ANCHORAGE, AK (KTUU/Gray News) - A man walking in an Alaska park came across dog owners whose unleashed pets chased a black bear, and the situation was caught on camera.
KTUU reported Charles Kent witnessed the incident and recorded much of the animal interaction with his phone at Davis Park.
The video shows one man, holding on to an unleashed dog by its harness, trying to keep it out of the woods which it is visibly pulling to get into, barking and agitated.
Another man can be seen shouting and clapping to another dog off screen in the wooded area. Once the other dog pops back into frame, a large black bear can be seen tumbling into the roadway along with it.
Eventually the bear walks off, but in other stills captured by Kent, the black bear can be seen accompanied by two of its cubs.
"This could have turned out much worse that it appears," Kent said, adding that it wasn't clear if either dog was hurt in the incident.
Ken Marsh with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game said he was not aware of any reports relating to the situation.
