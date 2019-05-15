Willowick police release video from inside bus when car strikes two children

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two children were hit Monday around 3 p.m. after they got off their school bus at East 300 and Barjode.
Police released video from inside the bus that shows the driver honking and shouting to prevent the crash.
The driver hit the two children and fled on Forest Grove toward the Euclid area, according to police.
She is 18-year-old Daila Wilson from Euclid, Ohio.
Tuesday police announced she turned herself into police, with her attorney.
She has been charged with failure to stop, left of center, passing a stopped school bus and reckless operation.
Police say she was in a hurry to get to work and admitted she panicked and got scared after the collision and fled.
The driver goes to school in Willoughby and was driving to work as a car valet at the Cleveland Clinic, police said.
The boys suffered minor injuries and are expected to return to school Wednesday.
