Woman hit by truck on I-77 while speaking with Summit County deputy about crash
By Chris Anderson | May 15, 2019 at 11:28 AM EDT - Updated May 15 at 11:28 AM

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A 55-year-old woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a passing vehicle on I-77.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on scene of a crash involving a single vehicle on I-77 in Green on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the car exited the vehicle and was interviewed by the deputy on scene. The deputy then went to interview a witness of the crash.

While the deputy was speaking with the witness, the Green woman walked into the right travel lane on I-77 and was struck by a passing Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Paramedics rushed the woman to Summa Health Center with serious injuries.

The crash investigation is still ongoing.

