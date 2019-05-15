17-year-old accused of raping woman in downtown Cleveland parking garage appears in adult court

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The 17-year-old boy accused of raping a 51-year-old woman in a downtown parking garage appeared in adult court Wednesday.
Michael Hutchins was indicted on the charges of rape, kidnapping, robbery, gross sexual imposition, grand theft, theft, robbery and burglary earlier this week.
Hutchins told the judge Wednesday he was in the process of hiring an attorney, so his arraignment was continued until Thursday.
According to Cleveland police, Hutchins attacked the woman around 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 inside the parking garage at 630 Prospect Ave.
The victim told police Hutchins attacked and sexually assaulted her when she entered the garage.
Hutchins then allegedly forced her into her car and drove off, but crashed.
After the crash, the victim said Hutchins took her property and fled on foot.
Police arrested Hutchins on Feb. 19 in the 2400 block of East 37th Street.
