You can stay overnight in a historic Willoughby Hills house designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright (photos)

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH (WOIO) - If you’re looking for a unique overnight experience, Willoughby Hills might be the place to visit.
The Louis Penfield House, built in 1955 along a Willoughby Hills portion of the Chagrin River, is open for overnight guests and private functions.
The three-bedroom, 1,730-square-foot home located on 30 wooded acres was last sold for more than $1 million.
The home was reportedly designed around Louis Penfield’s 6-foot, 8-inch tall frame. He and his wife, Pauline Penfield, approached Wright in 1952 and asked him to design a house for them that suits Penfield’s height.
As the legend goes, Wright agreed.
Overnight rentals require a two-night minimum and cost $300 a night from Monday through Thursday, or $350 for Friday through Sunday. The facility can also be rented out for special events starting at $400.
