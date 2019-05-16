Akron judge hits convicted child rapist with life sentence

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man now faces life in prison for the rape of a young boy.
According to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, Dean Davis, 29, of Green, will spend at least 10 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.
Just prior to sentencing, Davis pleaded guilty to the following charges:
-Rape, a first-degree felony
-Sexual battery, a second-degree felony
-Endangering children, a third-degree felony
-Gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony
Last April, Summit County sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation after they were made aware of an incident where Davis sexually abused a child.
Davis’s co-defendant, who is charged with obstructing justice, is scheduled to go on trial June 20.
