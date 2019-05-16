Akron man shot in groin, rushed to hospital with serious injuries

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a suspect who shot a 19-year-old man in the groin in Akron.
Investigators from the Akron Police Department say the victim was leaving a friend’s house on Orlando Avenue Wednesday night at approximately 11:30 p.m.
The victim was walking to his girlfriend’s car when they heard shots fired, according to Akron police.
The shooting victim then fell to the ground before jumping into the passenger seat of his girlfriend’s car. She drove him to Cleveland CLinic Akron General Hospital for treatment.
Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his groin. His injuries are considered serious.
In addition to the man’s gunshot wound, two cars and the friend’s house were also struck by stray bullets.
A description of the suspect could not be provided by the victim or his girlfriend.
Anyone with information regarding the shooter is asked to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.
