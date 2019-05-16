$600,000 bond for Cleveland teen accused of raping a woman in a downtown parking garage on Valentine’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 17-year-old boy accused of raping a 51-year-old woman in a downtown parking garage pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday.
Michael Hutchins was indicted on the charges of rape, kidnapping, robbery, gross sexual imposition, grand theft, theft, robbery and burglary earlier this week.
The judge ordered Hutchins held on a $600,000 bond and to provide a DNA sample.
According to Cleveland police, Hutchins attacked the woman around 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 inside the parking garage at 630 Prospect Ave.
Hutchins then allegedly forced her into her car and drove off, but crashed.
After the crash, the victim said Hutchins took her property and fled on foot.
Police arrested Hutchins on Feb. 19 in the 2400 block of East 37th Street.
